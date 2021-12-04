Real Mallorca comeback to knock out Atlético de Madrid

Luis García Plaza, technician of a Real Mallorca who has returned to stay in the First Division, he intended to sign the machado in the capital of our country. The reason? The commitment that the whole vermilion should face against Atlético de Madrid, the real rival to beat in the tournament of regularity in Spain. The Balearic Islands arrived after beating Gimnástica Segoviana in the Copa del Rey (extension), while the cast mattress He came with morale through the roof after his win in Cádiz.

Diego Pablo Simeone would carry out several rotations thinking about the battle of Portugal to aspire to the round of 16 of the Champions League. The offensive plot would be occupied by Antoine Griezmann (one of the fixed ones) and Matheus Cunha, while Geoffrey Kondogbia, Renan Lodi and Ángel Correa would be from the game. In the case of the campus vermilion, I would propose a really iron system with the aim of containing the attacks of the Madrilenians.

The game would be very special for Correa, since he had already reached a whopping 300 commitments with the Atleti colors. Going into action, the first approach with a certain sense of danger would be a shipment that would not find an auctioneer (Cunha, Correa and Lodi were looking for it). Minutes later, Rodrigo De Paul was in a fairly ideal position, although Cunha would try his luck on his own.

Take Kubo culminates Mallorca’s comeback

The dominance was very evident of the club chaired by Enrique Cerezo, at the same time that the negative note would be put by Stefan Savic with his injury in a career with Abdón Prats. The Cholo I would then opt for Mario Hermoso, while Manolo Reina would make a fantastic intervention to lock his domains before the launch of Renan Lodi. Likewise, a measured center by Marcos Llorente was executed by Griezmann, but Martin Valjent would stop the kick of the former Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona.

In fact, visitors would enjoy the occasional opportunity to gain the upper hand in the Wanda Metropolitano. After a warning from Abdon, caused by a mistake by Felipe Monteiro in the brand, Jan Oblak would shine on the occasion of a tremendous kick from Kang-In Lee. Correa would try to sign the reply by getting rid of the pressure from Antonio Sánchez, although the rear of Luis García’s team would be really attentive. Already in the second half, Griezmann and Koke Resurrección would try their luck without much precision, just like Felipe.

Simeone would move card with Joao Félix (Antoine) and Thomas Lemar (De Paul), although it is true that Cunha would be in charge of breaking the Balearic wall on the lawn (1 – 0). When everything indicated that Atleti would maintain its minimum advantage on the scoreboard, Franco Russo would culminate his great game with an accurate header to restore parity to the light in the aftermath of the battle (1 – 1). And the prize would be higher for Mallorca, since he would take a commendable victory from his visit to Atlético de Madrid with the final 1 – 2, work of Take kubo.

