Rayados asked for Lucas Zelarayán, they want him as reinforcement

Monterrey, NL / 04.12.2021 06:34:48





Tigers wasted it because Ricardo Ferretti never wanted to ‘exploit’ it, in such a way that Lucas Zelarayán asked for his departure from the felines and went to give MLS Columbus Crew, where he became a figure in this league; now, Striped wants it as reinforcement.

A ‘bombshell’ in the MX League it would be if the Chinese, in addition to a blow to the university fans that still long for the return of this player, more with the departure of Tuca of the rudder and with Miguel Herrera commanding.

Zelaryán just renewed contract with the American team, with whom he was already champion, but this is not an impediment for the Gang to fight, so he already asked his representative Ronald Baroni the chances of signing him.

And it is that given how complicated the return of Rodolfo Pizarro of Inter MiamiThe royals love Chino, who since his arrival in Tigres has loved him.

With Zelarayán, hiring would not be easy either, since signed until 2024 with an option for one more year, as he left the Columbus board very happy, being the MVP (Most Valuable Player) of the 2020 final against the Seattle Sounders.

– With information from Jesús Barrón from Multimedios –