Raúl Jiménez’s former partner crashed his Lamborghini into a kindergarten

Seconds of terror were those that lived the Raúl Jiménez’s former teammate and current Aston Villa player, Kortney Hause, who this Wednesday hours before the Premier League match against Manchester City crashed his lamborghini, valued at more than 200 thousand euros, against the main entrance of a nursery.

Although his car was left in bad condition, no one was injured of this accident: “It was amazing luck that no one was killed. Everyone is shaking because of what may have happened. When I saw the remains, I thought there must be corpses“said one of the witnesses.

The accident occurred at Brimingham Pioneer and Wisdom schools, which have students between the ages of 1 to 5 years: “It could have been a lot worse because the accident happened near the front door, where there can be a lot of traffic. When did it happen, all the children were in school for prayer time, so no one was too close to the scene of the accident, “said another of the people who witnessed the incident.

“At another time of day anyone could have died. My daughter and hundreds of children stand on the corner in front of the gates before and after school, “she added.

Who is Kortney Hause?

Kortney Hause is an English defender 26-year-old who has played for two Premier League teams, the Wolverhampton and Aston Villa. With the Wolves he was from 2014-2015 season until 2018-2019, being this last stage in which shared a dressing room with Raúl Jiménez before being transferred to Aston Villa, where this season he has only played four games.