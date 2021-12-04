Pumas will not be able to with Atlas and León recovers against Tigres

After the first leg games of the semifinals, Atlas and León are favorites to advance to the grand final of the Apertura 2021 according to the ESPN Football Index

The options to repeat the final of the Apertura 2015 between Tigers and Pumas they are very few, this according to ESPN Football Index (EFI), since the forecasts for the auriazules to come back before the Atlas They are not very good, besides that the people of Monterrey seem to lose the advantage they have over Lion.

León and Atlas are favorites to advance to the final after the first leg semifinals. Imago7

According to the EFI, the options for Tigers keep the advantage and win the second leg at the León Stadium this Saturday they are 35 percent. After the victory of the first leg game 2-1, which delivered a dramatic closing game.

However, the forecasts favor Lion, although only for very little. Those led by Ariel Holan have a 37 percent chance of winning the game back at home, and it is that by winning, even by one goal, it is enough for them to reach the final, since they would tie the global score and qualify for position in the table.

On the other hand, Pumas took the defeat 0-1 in the first game on Thursday against the Atlas. The cats could not against the Foxes and they are obliged to score two goals, up front, to dream of the final. If they get one, they have to maintain a three-touchdown lead in order to go into the title fight.

The Auriazules have a 21 percent chance of qualifying according to the EFI, which does not leave them with the best options to go for a rematch against Tigers in the edition six years ago. Meanwhile, the Rojinegros, who came out with the advantage, have a 50 percent chance of reaching their first league final since 1999.

The 2015 Apertura edition showed Tigers and Pumas in the final of the tournament. Both teams gave a screaming return game, which reached penalties and where Nahuel Guzmán was decisive, a situation that had an impact on the Monterrey title.

Pumas he wants a rematch against the northern squad, but the projections work against him.