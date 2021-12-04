Price of the dollar at the close today, December 3, Mexico

Reuters

The peso traded at 21.27 units per dollar near the close of the session this Friday, with a loss of 0.12 percent compared to Thursday’s reference price; during the day, the local currency git went down until 21.16 units and depreciated to almost 21.5 per dollar.

The Mexican currency traded in the last session of the week with ups and downs, in the face of persistent fears of the threat that the variant of the omicron coronavirus could represent for the economy, in addition to the uncertainty about the next steps of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed).

Dollar in banks

BBVA Mexico : 21.78 pesos

: 21.78 pesos Citibanamex : 21.85 pesos

: 21.85 pesos Banorte : 21.55 pesos

: 21.55 pesos Santander: 21.95 pesos

Mexico became the second country in Latin America, after Brazil, to register an omicron case, when reporting on Friday the presence of the strain in a person from South Africa.

“A factor in the decline of the peso can be attributed to the issue of the concern generated by this uncertainty about omicron and the fact that it is already present in our country, “said James Salazar, an economist at CI Banco. He added that a profit taking was observed after profits recorded in several days this week.

So much the domestic currency as the leading index of local stocks posted weekly gain, of 2.9 percent and 2.23 percent respectively, with which they interrupted a streak of three falls.

Although the job creation in the United States did not meet expectations, the Fed’s policy makers seem willing to accelerate the downsizing of its bond buying program when they meet this month, because they want to take precautions in case inflation does not recede next year, as expected.

210,000 jobs were created in November in the world’s largest economy, below expectations, compared to a figure of 546 thousand in the previous month. A survey of 87 economists conducted by Reuters had expected job creation to rise to 550 thousand.

Real-time dollar

At debt market, the yield on the 10-year bond fell seven basis points to 7.38 percent, while the 20-year rate fell two to 7.79 percent.

