Poliplaza accumulates 200 complaints in 3 months

Juarez City.– In the first three months of the local administration 2021-2024, 200 complaints have been registered against the medical service at the Poliplaza hospital, reported the Director of Health of the Municipality, Daphne Santana Fernández.

He explained that from September to November that number of complaints from municipal beneficiaries was documented, mainly due to poor quality of first contact care.

“We are talking about patients whose appointments are canceled and they are not notified or who wait a long time for the attention of their first appointment or that the doctor did not review adequately in the first appointment, or that the patient goes to the ER and They bring him from the Diamante ER to the hospital ER, and they do not define the doctor who is going to treat him, much less the diagnosis, and these losses of time can put the patient at risk ”, he explained.

The most recent case of medical negligence in Poliplaza was reported this week by the relatives of the paramedic Karla Jaqueline Herrera Valles, who on Monday was admitted for drug poisoning and is in serious condition. They accused that an alleged negligence due to inattention left the 23-year-old rescuer in a coma, since treatment was begun until after eight hours, which was not enough.

Santana affirmed that the agency is awaiting a formal complaint from the family or from the Civil Protection Directorate.

He noted that the Health Directorate is verifying the condition of Karla Jaqueline and it was confirmed that she is being treated according to the diagnosis of her treating doctor.

“We cannot designate nor are we the party that designates whether or not there was medical negligence, which is that it would not be the first complaint of this nature,” said the official.

He explained that the registered complaints were sent to Poliplaza, the City Council Secretariat and the Mayor’s Office to check whether or not there is a lack of the contract for the subrogated service.

Councilor Víctor Manuel Talamantes Vázquez, coordinator of the Health Commission, affirmed that the portfolio has many complaints from municipality workers about the Poliplaza service.

“We are aware of many situations in which it has not been attended to correctly, adequately or in a timely manner, and even many times not with the quality that is required,” he noted.

He affirmed that the Health Directorate gave him a document with all the irregularities that have occurred in Poliplaza and began to review them one by one.

“He speaks of around 16 or 18 points in which he has not complied with the agreement that he has, according to the tender contract,” he mentioned.

Talamantes said that the complaints are related to deferrals of dates for medical care, rude treatment at Poliplaza Diamante, repeatedly postponing medical consultations with specialists and absence of an emergency room specialist in the corresponding area, among others.