Pokemon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl Repeats Best Seller in Japan for One More Week

Pokémon Shiny Diamond / Shimmering Pearl is becoming a complete sales success internationally: not only has it swept the Spanish market during its first week in stores, but also in Japan it has once again positioned itself as the best-selling physical video game of the past week with more than 355,000 new units, which places it with a total of 1,750,688 copies sold in the Asian country in a single week (Famitsu data includes sales from November 22 to 28 and this installment of the saga Pokémon was released on November 19).

Beyond the success of the remakes from Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, In the list of best-selling video games last week in Japan provided by Famitsu we hardly find any news, although there is a new launch that has managed to sneak into the most successful of this period: Power Pro Kun Pocket R has been released with more than 23,000 physical copies for Nintendo Switch. You can see the full list of the best-selling physical video games in Japan from November 22 to 28 below:

Switch adds more than 120,000 new consoles to its sales total in Japan

In terms of consoles, the Famitsu list once again reflects the good sales pace of Nintendo switch, which already in the previous period exceeded 22 million consoles in the Japanese market. This week the hybrid has once again added 122,573 new consoles among its three models, remaining as the most successful of the week above PS5 (8987 units), Xbox Series X / S (633 pieces) Nintendo 2DS (477 units) and PS4 (84 units).

You can see the full list of best-selling consoles in Japan from November 22 to 28 below: