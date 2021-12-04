Pochettino explodes with the press and leaves: If you know so much, sit here

Editorial Mediotiempo

The technician of PSG, Mauricio Pochettino, lived a complicated moment during a Press conference, well it had a slight ‘touch‘with some journalists and decided leave the room, returning moments later as a ‘joke’, but the annoyance was notorious.

The parisian painting is having a good season but functioning his stars in the countryside It is not being as expected, like the 0-0 draw against NiceTherefore, questions have rained down on Pochettino and that made him explode.

Pochettino’s tantrum at a press conference

Previous to the meeting between the PSG and Lens this Saturday, the French press made several questions to Pochettino, where the most recurrent was heading to his game form, which it was not so ‘effective’ since it costs them a lot to get the results and the Argentine said the following.

“I can’t answer a question that I don’t understand … Why aren’t they here if they know so much about football? What are they doing on that side? Come and sit here“said the strategist.

Behind the inconvenience that generated the press, Pochettino decided to lower the tension a bit and start again, getting up from his seat and coming back moments later, asking to start from 0.

“I’m going to do one thing before I continue. I’m going to go in again … Good morning everyone, come on, smile, smile, smile… “, said Pochettino as can be seen in the video.

PSG it is leader of Ligue 1 with 41 units, 12 above Marseille, in addition to that in the Champions League They are already in Eighth Final, so the pochettin annoyanceor comes after the press will ‘demerit’ their work.