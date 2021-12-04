Paul Walker’s daughter paralyzed the networks with her perfect beauty

Meadow Walker, who lost her father Paul walker At the age of 15, he is recognized for his career in the world of film and acting. Until she came of age, she began to show herself publicly and that is how she began her career in the world of modeling, which currently has worked for prestigious brands such as: Proenza, Schouler and Givenchy.

The model is grateful for all the love and affection provided by Vin Diesel, since he was the one who became his legal guardian, after the death of his co-worker and also friend Paul, both had a great relationship so I take Vin to take care of Meadow.

