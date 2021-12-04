Paul Walker’s daughter paralyzed the networks with her perfect beauty

Meadow Walker, who lost her father Paul walker At the age of 15, he is recognized for his career in the world of film and acting. Until she came of age, she began to show herself publicly and that is how she began her career in the world of modeling, which currently has worked for prestigious brands such as: Proenza, Schouler and Givenchy.

The model is grateful for all the love and affection provided by Vin Diesel, since he was the one who became his legal guardian, after the death of his co-worker and also friend Paul, both had a great relationship so I take Vin to take care of Meadow.

The Toretto actor always remembers his friend and has even revealed certain information about when the scenes for the saga were shot and how their great friendship was born. Which allowed him to be the one to accompany the daughter of Paul Walker to the altar, who married actor Luis Thornton – Allan.

Currently Meadow She has a great future ahead of her in the modeling world and she always shows her work on her official social networks, which is why she remains active. Lately she shared an image on her Instagram in which she could be seen in white underwear representing the Calvin Klein brand and she was sitting on a sofa.

Source: Instagram Meadow Walker

The photograph immediately had hundreds of comments of affection and affection, demonstrating its great perfection. Among the outstanding comments we find: ‘What a beauty’, ‘Perfect’, ‘Bella’ among other messages and llama emojis, hearts.