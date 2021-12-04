Ovobank, the first egg bank in Europe, awarded the 2021 European Medicine Prize

Ovobank has received this European recognition for being today a benchmark bank worldwide in the shipment of batches of cryopreserved oocytes

Ovobank, the first egg bank in Europe, received last Tuesday in the French capital the recognition granted by the Institute of Professional and Business Excellence to the institutions and companies most valued for their contribution to medicine. This year, the II Edition of the European Medicine Awards It was held at the Ritz Hotel in Paris, where Ovobank was honored for its seniority and successes in the field of reproductive medicine and egg cryopreservation. Since its creation in 2013, Ovobank – led by the embryologist Enrique Criado Scholz – has grown exponentially and has become a benchmark bank worldwide in the shipment of batches of cryopreserved oocytes.

“Our mission is to help fertility clinics find donors for their patients quickly and efficiently. We are very proud to receive this recognition for our experience and achievements at an international level in this field of medicine, ”said Dr. Daniel Sosa, Ovobank’s medical director.

Ovobank ensures the highest quality of its batches of oocytes and vitrified embryos. Thanks to its meticulous donor selection process and its advanced and rigorous transport, storage and traceability system, Ovotracker, have the best conditions of conservation and quality of the oocytes, which translates into high success rates in the treatments. Ovobank is made up of a team of more than 150 professionals specialized in the latest assisted reproductive techniques, who follow strict laboratory protocols to carry out the vitrification and / or devitrification process. Thanks to devitrified eggs from Ovobank, More than 38,700 eggs have been fertilized.

More and more centers and patients around the world rely on vitrified oocytes from the egg bank. With Ovobank eggs, the patient does not have waiting lists to find the donor, since the eggs are previously vitrified, preserved and analyzed for use, which presents a significant saving of time to start egg donation treatment. Ovobank donors They are girls between 18 and 33 years old who must undergo a series of specific tests (psychological, phenotypic, genetic, etc.) to guarantee their good health. In addition, the patient through the app Ovomatch, developed by the R&D team from Ovobank, you will be able to find the donor who is the best fit for you physically. To do this, you will only have to download the app on your mobile device, register and take a selfie for the algorithm to search for the donors most related to the physical characteristics of the patient.

About the OVO Group

Grupo OVO, made up of Ovobank, Ovoclinic, Ovolearning and Ovohorse, a group of companies related to reproductive medicine, cryobiology and research, led by the embryologist Enrique Criado Scholz. Ovobank – the first egg bank in Europe – was created to provide solutions to assisted reproduction clinics at an international level and to patients in the search and selection of the ideal donor for their treatments. The egg bank relies on the Ovoclinic facilities to optimize fertility treatments and pave the way for future families internationally.

In recent years, the group has been recognized with different awards for business quality, innovation and medical excellence, thanks to its high success rates and the implementation of improvements in its laboratories. Being also recognized with the quality certificates ISO 9001: 2015 and UNE 179007: 2013, audited by Bureau Veritas.