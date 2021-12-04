On a day like today, December 3

Events (edit)

In 1855: slavery is abolished in Peru.

In 1901: in Washington DC, the American president Theodore Roosevelt read a 20,000 word speech (over 2 hours) before the House of Representatives, calling for it to prevent the development of monopolies.

In 1989 in Venezuela the first direct elections of governors and mayors are held.g

In 1967 in South Africa, the team of surgeon Christian Barnard performed the first heart transplant in history, at the University of Cape Town.

In 1994: PlayStation, a video game console, a pioneer in the use of CD-ROM, leaves behind the use of conventional cartridges used by Nintendo and Sega.

In 2007, in Venezuela, The draft reform of the Constitution proposed by President Hugo Chávez, who proposed, among other things, indefinite reelection, was disapproved in a referendum. . .

In 2010, in Spain, a surprise strike by air traffic controllers took place, paralyzing the entire national airspace.

Births

In 1960 was born Julianne Moore, Academy Award winner in 2014 for best actress for her performance in Forever Alice whose plot is Alzheimer’s disease and remembered for his masterful cast participation in The hours.

In 1968 was born Brendan fraser, American actor winner of the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Cast. He has appeared in films such as the trilogy The mummy (1999), The Mummy Returns (2001) and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2009), in which he played Rick O’Connell.

In 1985, Amanda Seyfried was born, an American film and television actress, singer and model. She is best known for her roles in films such as Dear John, Mamma Mia!, Bad Girls and Letters to Juliet, among other.

Deaths

In 1552: San Francisco Javier, important Spanish Jesuit missionary. (Not from Assisi)

In 1919 he passed away Pierre-Auguste Renoir, French impressionist painter, who in the second part of his career became interested in the painting of female bodies in landscapes, often inspired by classical Renaissance and Baroque paintings. Renoir offers a more sensual interpretation of impressionism, more inclined to the ornamental and beauty. It does not usually affect the harshest of modern life, as sometimes did Manet or Van Gogh (b. 1841).

What are the most famous works of Renoir?

Renoir He has a vibrant and luminous palette that makes him a very special impressionist. The box, The swing, Dancing at the Moulin de la Galette, Rowers lunch and The big bathers are his works more representative.

International celebrations

International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Pan American Doctor’s Day.

International 3D Day.

International Basque Day. Language spoken by the Basques.

Catholic saints

San Ambico, Santa Atalia, San Birino, San Cassiano of Tangier, San Claudio tribuno, San Crispino martyr, San Francisco Javier, 10 San Galgano, Santa Hilaria, San Jason, San Lucio eremita, Santa Magina, San Mirocles, San Sofonías.

Blessed Eduardo Coleman, Blessed Juan Nepomuceno De Tschiderer, Blessed Luis Gallo.

