noise-canceling headphones and a state-of-the-art smartwatch for less than 270 euros

This Samsung pack is the perfect bargain for sports lovers.

The official Samsung store on Amazon has just released one of those bargains that they only happen once in a lifetime. For a limited time you can get the ultimate combo for your smartphone: some Samsung Galaxy Buds2 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch4.

We talked about Samsung’s two newest accessories, both of which saw the light of day later this summer. Both products would separately add a price over 400 since, while the Buds2 maintain a PVP of 149 euros, the official price of the smartwatch over 250. For that very reason, it is convenient to take advantage of this offer since, for just 269 euros, you can take home both the Buds2 and the Watch4, an ideal pair for athletes or to do without any doubt the best gift this Christmas.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 and the Watch 4 from 269 euros on Amazon

This offer is available only for the next five days and applies to two sizes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch4. Both the 40 and 44 millimeters are accompanied by the Samsung Galaxy Buds2, only the size, color and price change. The pack with the 40-millimeter Galaxy Watch 4 in rose gold costs 269 ​​euros and the pack with the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 of 44 millimeters in silver 299 euros. You will have one of the most advanced and new smartwatches in the Android ecosystem and some active noise canceling headphones on the same level as Apple’s AirPods.

Regarding the watch, it is a must for all owners of a Samsung mobile, standing out for its great design, the immense variety of applications it offers and the possibilities it offers for monitor both our health and all sports that we do.

It has a 1.2-inch SuperAMOLED display and inside it houses 16GB of storage as well as Android Wear OS, NFC, GPS and a whole series of biometric and activity sensors. We may use it to measure our sports performance, the quality of sleep, the pulse, the oxygen in the blood, the steps we take … It will also allow us to pay with it as well as check absolutely everything that happens on our mobile, from calls to SMS through social networks or WhatsApp. Say also that your battery charges wirelessly in just over an hour.

The other part of this special pack is made up of the Galaxy Buds2, a wireless headset with active noise cancellation whose usual price is usually around 140 euros. We are not catching our fingers if we say that they are one of the best alternatives to AirPods on Android, since, in addition to offering a superb sound quality, have a design light and comfortable that makes them ideal for day to day.

Its battery stretches until 5 hours with noise cancellation activated and up to 7 if we deactivate this. Thanks to the charging case (which by the way can be charged wirelessly) we can extend the autonomy until 20 hours, a time that will save you from having to be tied to the plug.

Be that as it may, watch and headphones form a pack with a price very competitive that is worth taking into account, especially if you are looking for a tech gift with which to surprise a sports lover or someone who is beginning to take care of themselves. Anyway, if for whatever reason you have doubts, the best thing is that you take a look at our analysis, in this way you can make the best purchase decision.

