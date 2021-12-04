Nicole Kidman’s incredible transformation in her movie

Nicole Kidman is one of the most versatile and in-demand actresses of the moment. His career in Hollywood has been constant and full of very successful projects, both in film and on television. It seems that it will continue like this, because it is the protagonist of Being the Ricardos, the next film from director Aaron Sorkin (creator of series such as The West Wing or The Newsroom).

In it, Nicole Kidman plays Lucille ball (1911-1989), actress, producer and model who was married to Desi Arnaz (1917-1986), together with whom she triumphed on television in the 1950s thanks to comedy I love you, Lucy. “The film takes place during a week of filming for ‘I Love Lucy’, from the group reading of the script on Monday to filming in front of live audiences on Friday, when Lucy and Desi face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage, “Amazon Studios explained in a statement at the end of March, when filming began.

In the filtered images of the filming, which is taking place in Long Beach (California), we have been able to see Nicole Kidman transformed on the 50s icon Lucille Ball: short wavy hair, a long ankle length fuchsia dress (over which a black padded jacket was draped to keep warm while off set), plain black ballerinas and a neckerchief.

In the makeup, the red lips and perfectly shaped eyebrows stand out, just as the famous actress wore. Both share facial features dominated by an angular jaw, so Nicole Kidman’s resemblance to Lucille Ball is uncanny.

In the same photo, the Spanish actor Javier Bardem He wears a white tuxedo to portray Cuban actor and musician Desi Arnaz at the time he led the band he played with at Club Tropicana. The royal couple played by Kidman and Bardem married in 1940 and, although they had great success on television, their marriage failed twice: the first in 1944, after which they reconciled, until they finally divorced in 1960. .

