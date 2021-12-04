Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star in the trailer for Being the Ricardos

Since its production was announced, Being the Ricardos It became one of the most anticipated films of the year. The feature film produced by Amazon Studios seeks to tell the ins and outs of the relationship between the television stars of the 50s, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who are played by Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.

In this case, The plot follows the marriage over the course of a workweek, which was slow to produce a chapter of I love lucy: one of the most influential sitcoms of all time and that catapulted Ball as the true first megastar on American TV, achieving a status that only the remnant Hollywood star-system enjoyed.

Being the Ricardos was written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, who was in charge of focusing on the troubled and turbulent personal and professional bond that existed between Ball and Arnaz. As it turned out, the director’s plan was to tell the story in a general way, stopping at specific moments in the relationship.

Being the Ricardos. Photo: Amazon Prime Video.

As the trailer and the first details of the film anticipate, during that period of time the duo faced a crisis that endangered their marriage, added to an investigation by the FBI into the actress, who had been registered as a member of the Communist Party in 1936.

At the time, many fans pointed out that Debra Messing was the natural choice to play Lucille Ball. However, when it became known that Kidman would be chosen for the role, followers of the actress came out to express their solidarity with her. Being the Ricardos It will hit theaters on December 10 and will be available on Amazon Prime Video on December 21.