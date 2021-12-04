Nicolas Cage and his return to the big leagues in Hollywood.

Nicolas Cage is here to stay and this project seems to be his strong card. We tell you everything!

What did they say, that they will no longer see

Nicolas Cage

in a great Hollywood production? Well they are wrong, because the actor is ready for his triumphant return accompanied by a nervous character and here we have the details, of course.

In fact, it was this week that the name of

Nicolas made headlines again

and it was because of the news that his fans were waiting for so long: his return to the big screen with a character that immediately caused controversy.

Yessss! It seems that it was time for Cage to surprise us of this size, but you wonder … what is this character that everyone is talking about? or who else will act alongside him?

Of itself knowing that it will be in a new film causes a lot of expectations; Now, learning about the role he will play on the film is even more exciting.

Although it is not about the

sequel to Contracara (Face-Off)

-But it wouldn’t be bad at all. Could it be something to do with Risk in the Air (Con Air) or An Angel in Love (City of Angels)? No, none of the above!

What if it’s something about The Lost Treasure (National Treasure) or

Ghost Rider?

Error! Not a single one of the aforementioned movies is on Nicolas’ to-do list for the next few months.

We talk about nothing more and nothing less than ‘Renfield’, where Cage will play Dracula. The actor is back in the big leagues in hollywood and it is with this project that the reflectors are focused on him and this challenge.

And it is about an iconic character, but the ones to thank is Universal studios that they bet everything on Nicolas and most importantly, convince him that Dracula is made for him.

Now, according to the first known details, ‘Renfield’ will be set in our time (is what they say, huh?). In addition, the actor Nicholas Hoult will also be part of the cast, so a good dumbbell can be predicted for the success that – surely – will have at the box office.

Without a doubt, a success in the career of

Nicolas Cage

, which since 2011, after having acted in the tapes of Ghost rider, I had no longer had a project to match; He had even worked on other independent, extravagant and bizarre films (according to critics who have followed his trajectory).

With this news, you might think that Nicolas came back to stay; and is that surely the next 2022 will be on everyone’s lips with more details that come out as far as ‘Renfield’ is concerned, as well as his other pending, since they assure that he has other films up his sleeve that his true fans will not be able to miss, among them the following stand out titles, so take note: The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, The Old Way, The Search 3 and Men With No Fear.

Do you think that Dracula is the character Nicolas Cage needed for his triumphant return in the big leagues of Hollywood? Share your opinion on social networks and while we wait for the actor to continue surprising us with more good news, we invite you to see

