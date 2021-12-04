New York City firefighter probation Vincent Malveaux dies – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know A 31-year-old probationary firefighter from Brooklyn died Friday morning one day after suffering a medical episode during academy training on Randall’s Island, the FDNY announced.

NEW YORK – A 31-year-old firefighter on probation died Friday morning the day after suffering a medical episode during academy training on Randall’s Island, the FDNY announced.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro announced the death of Vincent Malveaux, of Brooklyn, six weeks after the apprentice’s 18 weeks of training. He previously worked as an emergency medical technician in the department of the University Heights section of The Bronx responding to countless calls during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for a young man who chose a life of courageous service to others, first providing outstanding emergency medical care as an EMT in The Bronx and then training to be a New York City firefighter,” said Nigro.

“Our entire Department mourns the passing of this heroic individual who dedicated himself to saving lives. Our thoughts go out to his family, our EMTs who worked closely alongside him, and his colleagues. [de prueba]”added Nigro.

The Brooklyn firefighter is the 1,154th FDNY member to die in the line of duty.