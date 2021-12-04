New Era Biotechnology has promoted cooperation between China and Belarus in traditional medicine – Horizonte Daily Newspaper

MINSK, Belarus, Dec.3, 2021 / PRNewswire / – New Era Biotechnology launched new products at the 4th International Exposition of Imports of China (CIIE)

Located in Minsk, the capital of the Republic of Belarus and a major hub of the Silk Road Economic Belt, CBIP is helping to boost cooperation between China and Belarus. In recent years, China and Belarus have carried out fruitful exchanges and cooperation in the field of traditional medicine, and the CBIP recently made new achievements in facilitating cooperation between the two countries in the fight against Covid-19 and in the development of Chinese herbal medicine. . With the support of the governments of the two countries, the CBIP has played an increasingly important role in promoting regional cooperation and economic and trade exchanges between the two countries, and also serves as a platform for international cooperation in the productive capacity and scientific and technological innovation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative. It currently houses 80 companies.

In March 2021, the Jintai Institute of Culture and Economics, led by Dr. Cai Chuanqing, founded New Era Biotechnology at CBIP. It is the 69th company established in the CBIP and the first dedicated to Chinese herbal medicine. Belarus has a unique tradition of using herbal medicines and has rich resources of medicinal plants, which provides broad prospects for bilateral cooperation in the sector.

In June 2021, Belarus issued a presidential decree on improving the business environment of the CBIP. The presidential decree allows companies in the CIBP to provide medical services using traditional Chinese herbal therapies without mandatory registration or license from Belarusian authorities.

