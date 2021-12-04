Netflix’s romantic movie with Anne Hathaway to watch in just two hours

Anne Hathaway turns 39 And, although she is still very young, she has a long history behind that allows her to establish herself as one of the most outstanding of her generation. Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA and SAG winner, the Brooklyn-born actress starred in dozens of hits in film and television. But of all his projects, there is a very emotional one that can be enjoyed in Netflix.

All streaming platforms feature at least one of the movies starring Hathaway. It is that he has known how to move smoothly between all genres and demonstrate his overwhelming talent. However, the red N offers a few feature films in which it shines. Fashion intern, Of love and other addictions, His last wish, Girlfriend war, Valentine’s Day and Secret in the mountain are part of the list.

However, the one that stands out above the rest -if drama and sensitivity is involved- is Always the same day. Originally named as One day, had its premiere in 2011 under the Directed by Lone Scherfig and Screenplay by David Nicholls, also the author of the homonymous novel published three years earlier. Its distribution was in charge of Focus Features but it is now available in streaming to enjoy from the comfort of home.

Next to Jim Sturgess, are in charge of telling the story of Emma and Dexter, who had a brief romance after meeting on July 15, 1988, on their graduation day. The differences between them were abysmal and, for that reason, each one decided to go on their way to pursue their dream. However, almost with a magnet that united them, they agreed to meet on the same day each year to talk about their lives and their loves.

Romola Garai, Tom Mison, Rafe Spall, Ken Stott, Patricia Clarkson, Jodie Whittaker, Jamie Sives, and Georgia King They complete the cast of this film that established Anne Hathaway as the favorite actress at the People’s Choice Awards that year. A film that combines romance, emotion on the surface and the well-known melodrama, in a more than effective and superior way.

How to join the Spoiler channel on Telegram?

If you have a Telegram account, just click on the following button.

But if you don’t have a profile on the platform yet, you can download it from the Apple Store or the Google Store, depending on your cell phone’s operating system. Once inside the application, in the search engine put “SpoilerBV” and there you can give us subscribe to be aware of all the news.