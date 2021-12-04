Netflix Releases: All Movies Releasing in December 2021 – Movie News

‘The power of the dog’, ‘It was from the hand of God’, ‘Don’t look up’ and ‘Unforgivable’ are some of the most prominent titles of this month.





Cinematographically speaking, Netflix also arrives this last month of 2021 loaded with the most appetizing news. The western starring Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog, opens on the platform, a week after its release in theaters. Another title you have to sign is Don’t Look Up, the choral comedy that has a luxurious cast headed by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep.

December will also receive original feature films such as Fue de la mano de Dios, winner of the Silver Lion at the Venice Film Festival, and the dramatic thriller Unforgivable, starring Sandra Bullock.

As if that were not enough, successful titles such as 13 Hours. The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi and Men in Black: Men in Black will also be at your disposal in the platform’s catalog.

Then you can check the movies that will be released on Netflix in December 2021.

ORIGINAL NETFLIX MOVIES

The power of the dog



After passing through theaters, the western The power of the dog it is finally available on the platform. Directed by Jane Campion, and with a cast led by Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, the film tells the story of two brothers, Phil and George. Despite their differences, they both live on their family ranch in Montana. When George marries a young widow, the mother of a child, Phil can’t help but think that his new sister-in-law has hidden interests, and plans to take what is theirs from them. These thoughts lead you to turn against him to try to get him to leave your home.

Premiere: December 1st

Single until Christmas



Single until Christmas It is the title of another of the Christmas movies that Netflix incorporates to its extensive catalog. The film introduces us to Peter, a young man who asks his best friend to pretend to be his partner, so that his family stops putting pressure on him for being single. The problem is that when he travels home for Christmas, he discovers that his mother has set him up on a blind date with an attractive coach.

Premiere: December 2nd

The boy from Asakusa



The boy from Asakusa is the title of the biographical drama about the Japanese actor and director, Takeshi Kitano. The film tells how when he was a teenager he decided to leave school to start training as a theater artist. However, despite putting all his efforts to become a star, he soon begins to realize that people have put the theater aside and now prefer television.

Premiere: December 9

Anonymous







Romantic drama Anonymous is another of the novelties that you can find in the platform’s catalog this December. Inspired by the homonymous novel by Wendy Mora, the film follows Valeria and Álex, two young people who, on their way to maturity, have a double relationship: on the one hand, they write messages through their mobile phones, without knowing their identities, while in their real life begin to establish a beautiful friendship.

Premiere: December 10

‘Where the truth hides’





Where the truth hides is the title of the new Netflix original horror film that is added to the catalog this December. The film tells the story of two brothers, who after discovering a mysterious hole in the wall of a family home, begin to discover a series of terrible events.

Premiere: December 2nd

Netflix premieres: All series premiered in December 2021

We are going home!



For the little ones of the house this month the animation tape arrives on the platform We are going home!. The story follows a group of animals tired of feeling all day watched in the dangerous species pavilion of the Australia Zoo, where they live. To put an end to this situation, they decide to flee to Outback. Their plan seems perfect until one of the koalas in the enclosure decides to join them.

Premiere: December 10

Unforgivable



Nora Fingscheidt is the Director of Unforgivable, the dramatic ‘thriller’ that Netflix premieres this December. Starring Sandra Bullock, Vincent D’Onofrio and Jon Bernthal, the film is based on the British miniseries of the same name. The story follows Ruth, a woman who has just been released from prison, having served a 15-year sentence for murdering two of the officers who participated in the eviction of what was her home. Far from wanting to regain her old life, Ruth only seeks revenge on those who have deprived her of her freedom these years.

Premiere: December 10

It was the hand of God



It was the hand of God It is another of the films that you will be able to see on the platform this December. After passing through theaters, the film directed by Paolo Sorrentino, awarded the Silver Lion at the last Venice Film Festival, is an autobiographical portrait of one of the most dramatic moments of his life. The young man always accompanied his parents on excursions through the mountains, but that day he preferred to stay in the city to see the arrival of soccer player Diego Armando Maradona at Naples. His parents lost their lives in an accident during his departure, and since then the director continues to thank Maradona for being able to stay alive.

Premiere: December 15

Christmas in California. City Lights







Christmas in California. City Lights It is the title of another of the Christmas films that is added to the platform’s catalog this December. The film follows Callie and Joseph, a couple who have been happily taking care of their farm and winery for a year. Their relationship falters when a series of family commitments force Joseph to relocate to the city.

Premiere: December 16

Don’t look up



Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl streep and Cate Blanchett are the protagonists of Don’t look up, the original comedy directed by Adam McKay that arrives this month to the platform. The story follows Kate Dibiasky, an astronomy student, and Randall Mindy, her professor, who have just discovered that an orbiting comet is heading toward Earth. The population does not seem to be afraid of the consequences of the impact of the asteroid, and to try to raise awareness, different media may decide to go on a media tour.

Premiere: Dec. 24

A thousand kilometers from Christmas







Spanish comedy A thousand kilometers from Christmas It is another of the novelties that Netflix releases this month. Directed by Álvaro Fernández Armero, the story introduces us to Raúl, a man who tries to escape Christmas every year. This year, he will not be able to follow his tradition, because his boss has sent him to audit a nougat factory in a town where Christmas is everything. As if that were not enough, he will have to share a room with a teacher who wants to create the largest living nativity scene in the world.

Premiere: Dec. 24

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams

The green snake

OTHER PREMIERE FILMS

13 hours. The secret soldiers of Benghazi

Men in Black: Men in Black

For us English girls!

