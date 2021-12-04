Neither vaccinated, nor those who already had the virus get rid of omicron: experts

Neither vaccinated nor those who already had the virus get rid of the omicron variant, according to experts who are studying the cases of contagion that have arisen in the face of this new wave of covid throughout the world.

In the case of those who already had the virus, this is known

A past infection with the virus appears to give little immunity to the new variant of omicron that is spreading around the world, South African scientists warned last Thursday, which could tear down a layer of defense that humanity has slowly gained at immense cost.

Just a week after its existence was revealed to the world, the heavily mutated variant, which scientists fear may be the most contagious yet, is already by far the dominant form of the virus in South Africa and spreading rapidly, according to officials there.

Leading European disease experts said Thursday that it could be the dominant variant in Europe within a few months.

By Thursday, omicron had been detected in 25 countries on six continents, today there are 38 on Friday, including Mexico and the United States, and experts say that it will soon be in all populated corners of the earth.

That could mean that a world already battered by a two-year pandemic and, until recently, already harboring hopes of recovery is heading for another wave of cases.

Scientists have known since the beginning of the pandemic that the immunity gained from a virus infection is not complete, and probably not permanent, and that some people get reinfected.

The new variant casts doubt on the immunity that those already infected could acquire

Scientists in South Africa reported a sudden and sharp rise in coronavirus cases in November among people in that country who had already been infected, in a study that has yet to be reviewed and published by a scientific journal. The authors noted that there was no such spike when the Beta and Delta variants emerged.

They didn’t say how many of those reinfections could be attributed to omicron, but South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported Wednesday that when it performed genetic testing on a sample of positive results for the November virus, nearly three-quarters were of the new variant. .

“Population-level evidence suggests that the omicron variant is associated with a substantial ability to evade immunity from previous infection,” the unpublished study authors wrote.

In an online briefing by the World Health Organization regional office for Africa, South African scientists presented a stronger version of the same conclusion, simply based on the country’s raw numbers: about 40 percent of the population has had the virus and about 30 percent have been at least partially vaccinated (although there is no doubt that there is some overlap). And yet the number of new cases is skyrocketing.

“We believe that previous infection does not provide protection against infection due to omicron,” said Anne von Gottberg, a microbiologist at the Institute for Communicable Diseases.

Regarding the vaccinated

What little is known about omicron has left a record that vaccinated people are not exempt from catching the virus, since many of the patients with the new variant already had their card up to date.

For this reason, the pharmaceutical companies have revealed that they are already working on modifying the vaccine in order to control this new outbreak of the virus that is spreading rapidly throughout the world and has the population concerned, although specialists have revealed that its symptoms are mild.