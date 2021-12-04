Natalie Portman dumped Chris Hemsworth

The differences have been ironed out over time and Jane Foster will return to the big screen at the end of 2021, although Portman will hardly have a summer to celebrate, after confirming that she will produce and star in the adaptation of the successful Italian novel “The Days of Abandonment ”For HBO coming soon, another bombshell for Hollywood.

The Australian has been delighted to share scenes with the Israeli again, in Natalie’s return to the Marvel Universe after distancing herself from the company for several years after the dismissal of Patty Jenkins as director of the second film “God of Thunder” .

Natalie Portman has become one of the celebrities of the moment after leaking the first images of the filming of “Thor: Love and Thunder” in which she wore a splendid physique competing directly with her co-star Chris Hemsworth.

With the filming of the Marvel blockbuster still underway, it is not known for sure if the Israeli will leave the set during the next few weeks or it is a future project that will not coincide with the recording dates that they have now established. Natalie Portman could ditch Chris Hemsworth during the final days of filming, leaving Australia to focus on his new project. Natalie Portman’s decision may lead to a new controversy between the actress and Marvel Studios even before the third ‘Thor’ film is released, leaving even more doubts about the future of the Israeli artist in this superhero universe.

Several sources indicated that his character could become one of the visible faces of the company after the feminist revolution that is being carried out by Disney, although at the moment it is only rumors that place Portman in a subsequent solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

All Hollywood has been again shocked to confirm that Natalie Portman rejoins their paths with an HBO production, triggering rumors of her passage back to the series leaving the big screen.

The Israeli actress for the moment has to finish her last work for Marvel before getting fully down to work with her next production, although what is certain is that she will continue to give a lot to talk about with all the media outlets very aware of her as good celebrity.

At the moment, the scenes of the actress could be advanced, although it would not be the first time that someone impersonates Portman on the screen in the superhero universe, with Elsa Pataky herself coming on the scene.