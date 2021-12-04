Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o, together in a series for Apple

Being in your best professional moment is no longer incompatible with appearing in television series. Anyone who is aware of the premieres of the last five years knows it. But it is equally striking that two actresses as busy as Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o join forces for a television project: the adaptation of the novel Lady in the lake by Laura Lippman for Apple TV +.

The story takes place in the city of Baltimore in the 1960s. Portman, an Oscar winner for Black Swan, will play a housewife and mother who will change her lifestyle after an unsolved murder. He becomes an investigative journalist. Nyong’o, winner of an Oscar for 12 years of slaveryShe will be the woman who crosses his path: a mother trying to survive with a multitude of jobs and who wants the black people of Baltimore to improve their living conditions in the city.

The project

It will be set in the Baltimore of the sixties, a city that the writer Laura Lippman knows very well along with her husband David Simon, author of ‘The wire’

Behind the cameras will be the director Alma Har’el, responsible for the film Honey boy, who has co-created and co-wrote the series with Dre Ryan, known for his work on The man in the high castle. The production highlights the participation of Jean-Marc Vallée, the director responsible for the first season of Big little lies and Sharp Objects of HBO, although this time the role of producer is reserved only.

The novel’s author, Laura Lippman, will also hold a producer title. If someone is struck by her writing about the city of Baltimore, a curiosity: she is married to David Simon, another specialist in the field as the author of the series Homicide and above all The Wire.





Both Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o are in a good time. The actress born in Mexico to Kenyan parents is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Nakia in the movies of Black panther and The Avengers, while Portman is also working on the franchise: after emancipating himself from the name of Thor in 2014 after participating in the first two films, she will now be the protagonist of Thor: Love and Thunder, where he is expected to pick up the hammer of the Norse God.