NASA detects a 200-meter asteroid that will skim the Earth in December 2021

A huge asteroid of approximately 200 meters will pass very close to Earth on December 27, according to NASA.

The space agency gave this asteroid the Apollo classification, which, according to NASA, is the most dangerous; this is due to its size. The NASA tracker estimates it to be the size of the Washington Monument (a height of 169 meters).

Could it impact the Earth?

According to the scientists’ measurements, with its current trajectory, the asteroid will approach about 4.5 million kilometers to our planet (more than twelve times the distance between the Earth and the Moon). Fortunately at this distance it does not represent a real danger.

What would happen if an asteroid of that size hit our planet?

The impact of an asteroid of these dimensions could cause a great catastrophe on the planet. NASA astronomers estimate that an asteroid impact, similar to the one that will pass near Earth later this month, could kill at least 6 million people.

In addition, the force of the impact would trigger a wave of earthquakes and tsunamis, so the scientists point out that the probable destruction derived from an asteroid collision with the Earth would be similar to that caused by a nuclear bomb.

Is NASA able to detect asteroids in advance?

NASA scientists have explained that considerably small asteroids are difficult to locate in advance. At the moment, at the John Hopkins University, in Baltimore, USA, it is being investigated virtually and successfully, but they warn that, if the calculations were to fail, the catastrophe could not be avoided.

Even with knowledge of the impact, the effects of an asteroid collision can be considerable, such as the one that occurred in 2013, in Russia, where the 17-meter meteorite that exploded in the atmosphere, near the city of Chelyabinsk, caused material damage. in about 7 thousand buildings.

The DART project

On November 24, 2021, NASA scientists celebrated the launch of the DART project spacecraft. This new NASA mission marks the first attempt by humanity to modify what happens in the Solar System at its convenience, which could save planet Earth from extinction.

Through this mission, NASA intends to impact a spacecraft with the asteroid Dimorphos, in order to modify its orbital. The success of this mission could mean that humanity is able to modify the trajectory of an asteroid that endangers its only home, until now, planet Earth.

The DART mission could turn out to be the only possible opportunity for humanity at some point; For now, NASA estimates that in 2028 an asteroid also of the Apollo classification will pass only 240,000 kilometers from Earth.

Follow Heraldo Binario on Google News, CLICK HERE.