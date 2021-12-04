NASA awards contract to upgrade thrusters for its next mission to the Moon

EFE.- The US space agency NASA reported Thursday that it awarded a contract for $ 3.19 billion to the Northrop Grumman company to build and upgrade propellants for the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for the Artemis missions to the Moon that will support nine of these flights.

This award “guarantees that NASA will have the most powerful solid rocket boosters ever built for future SLS rockets. ” said Bruce Tiller, director of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The SLS rocket and the Orion spacecraft are part of NASA’s backbone for deep space exploration, the agency said in a statement.

Northrop Grumman, based in Utah, has produced drive engines for the first three missions of the Artemis program, which seeks a manned return to the Moon in 2025, and is manufacturing those that will be used for the fourth lunar mission.

“Improving thruster performance ensures that we can improve the ability of SLS to send astronauts and cargo to the Moon, as well as making our processes more efficient,” added Tiller.

The execution period of the contract thus extends until December 31, 2031.

This includes the production and operations of the impellers for Artemis IV-VIII and the design, development, testing and evaluation of a booster for Artemis IX.

“The contract allows NASA to work with Northrop Grumman not only to build thrusters for upcoming missions, but also to evolve and improve thrusters for future flights,” Tiller said.

The twin solid rocket boosters, which are mounted on the side of the SLS’s center stage, will produce more than 75% of the thrust for each launch, NASA stressed.

As part of this contract, the team will also design and test the evolved thrusters required for flights starting with the ninth SLS mission.

“Our thrusters are ready to launch the first flight of the Space Launch System on the Artemis I mission., and we are making great progress in producing thrusters for the Artemis II, III and IV missions, ”said Tiller.

Through the Artemis missions, NASA will bring the first woman and the first person of color to the surface of the Moon and establish a long-term lunar presence that will serve as a stepping stone on the road to Mars.

