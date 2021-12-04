more than 2000 models to awaken your nostalgia

Visit this virtual mobile museum for free.

If we think about it, the number of mobile phones that exist and have existed throughout history is enormous. We are not only talking about smartphones, but also non-smartphones, those with which we could only talk on the phone and send text messages.

Well, you should know that there is a mobile phone museum that gathers more than 2000 models of more than 200 different brands. The thing is, it’s in London. The good? That it has a web page where you can visit it online and marvel at legendary models from brands such as Nokia, Motorola or Alcatel.

Visit the mobile museum online and totally free

As Nokiamob reminds us, on November 23 the so-called mobile phone museum was inaugurated, a place where the oldest (and not so old) may marvel at technology of the past.

In this place you can find more than 2,000 models from 200 different brands such as Nokia, Alcatel, Samsung, Motorola … and observe how technology has advanced by leaps and bounds in just a few years, since we also find more current models such as OnePlus devices.

Despite being located in London, the museum has a complete website in case it catches us far away. It is completely free and shows in a multitude of details each of the phones found in the museum, being able to filter by design, brand and year of manufacture.

The creator of the museum is Ben Wood who has been working on it since 2004 and it should be noted that the museum is sponsored by Vodafone UK. Without a doubt, a really interesting place to learn about the history of mobile telephony. What model is your favorite?

