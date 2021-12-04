One of the things that the pandemic caused by the Covid19 virus 2 years ago left us is that more prevention and less treatment are required, since if that had been the case, the situation might not have been so great nor would it have directly affected so many items to Worldwide, this is why today government and health institutions are focused on offering disease prevention strategies, in order to avoid any other collapse in the health sector.

Today health entities are faced with the challenge of solving the sequelae caused by covid19 along with health complications that are created by multiple factors such as climate changes, lack of resources and even lack of personnel. It has been discovered that there are not enough doctors or specialists to deal correctly with large-scale situations, which is why they have decided to start implementing prevention strategies and thus promote care to avoid more serious complications.

Prevention, in addition to having the benefit of avoiding the spread of diseases, is much cheaper than facing the expenses of a global pandemic, that is why we constantly see television guidelines where self-care is explained or advertisements on social networks where clear information is offered and concise about what to do in case of symptoms or even funny images to offer to consult the doctor in certain specific situations.

This campaign of more prevention and less treatment is not only focused on what happened with the spread of the Covid19 virus worldwide, it is also about taking care of other common diseases such as breast cancer, cardiovascular problems, obesity and emotional problems such as are depression and anxiety, that is why we frequently see slogans such as “take the self-exam” or “touch yourself” or “exercise is health and source of life”

All these advertising and marketing campaigns are focused on generating a trend of preventive medicine over curative medicine, which makes the health system much more efficient.

What then is preventive medicine?

Preventive medicine is exactly the branch of the sector that is responsible for preventing diseases, this can be carried out through primary care, which is all the actions carried out by communities, government entities or health personnel to promote self-care, good physical and mental condition and screening, that is, supporting people or patients to identify symptoms or pathologies in order to give earlier treatment.

In addition, it is possible to work in the tertiary field, that is, once the disease has been determined, the time of complications or sequelae can be reduced, since it is being promptly managed and finally preventive medicine is in quaternary care, which is where the reduction of excesses is worked on.

So remember more prevention and less treatment.