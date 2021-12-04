The bridges have become the perfect occasion to recover those series that you have not had time to see during the week. We know that no matter how hard you try, it is impossible to keep up to date with the most popular premieres of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Movistar + or HBO Max. An advice. Forget about series with a thousand episodes and seasons. Miniseries are the best option to start and finish a story in a matter of two or three days. And don’t worry, you have a very long list of short series that have nothing to envy the classics. A couple of titles: Unorthodox and The assistant.

These are the 10 best miniseries to devour this December bridge (and that you cannot miss).

Netflix

‘The assistant’









The assistant





Surely you’ve heard everyone talking about her … and it’s for a reason. How do you live in structural poverty? Where is the system when a mother decides to leave home to save her life and that of her daughter? The story centers on Alex (Qualley), who decides to take his daughter from home after a night of drunkenness with her husband Sean (Nick Robinson), who is violent and makes him fear for the safety of their lives. Neither can she count on the help of her mother (Andie MacDowall), due to her mental problems, Alex tries to get by on her own without money and with a precarious job as a maid. This six-episode drama so necessary to raise awareness of the system we live in is available on Netflix.





Netflix

‘Midas’s favorites’













Get ready because director Mateo Gil is directing this five-part miniseries that you won’t be able to miss. On any given day, a successful businessman in Madrid receives a life-changing blackmail: if he does not pay them a large sum of money, a gang of blackmailers called Midas’s Favorites will kill an anonymous random person on the day they you have to hand over the money. The extortion will not stop until the businessman surrenders to their demands and offers them the money. How many deaths are you willing to carry on your conscience? You can find it on Netflix.

Netflix

‘Unorthodox’



Video





Unorthodox





If there is a miniseries that cannot be missing from the list, this is Unorthodox. In its day, the true story of Deborah Feldman shocked the world. A world that had assumed that traditions as retrograde as those that define the ultra-Orthodox no longer existed. However, Unorthodox reminds us of the position of women in one of the most closed religions.

The four-episode miniseries tells the story of a young Jewish woman trying to escape from the conservative Jewish branch of the Satmar, in which women must dress discreetly, cover their hair, and stay home to take care of their children and do their chores. home duties. They are also not allowed to go to university. The girl, named Esty, decides to flee the Williamsburga neighborhood to go to Berlin and start a new life away from a culture that repressed her for the simple fact of being a woman, but the men in her family will not be able to easily.

Amazon

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

Nicole Kidman, a very shady spa director in ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’. Other sources

It was one of the trends of the summer, and it is for a reason. The adaptation of a book by Liane Moriarty, with Nicole Kidman as the protagonist, takes us to a spiritual retreat in which its guests trust that they can overcome the problems that haunt them, from mourning a loved one to anxiety about social networks . But guests will soon discover that the retreat is not quite what it seems, and neither is its director. The miniseries is available on Amazon Prime Video.





HBO Max

‘Mare of Easttown’



Video





Mare Of Easttown Trailer Hbo Spain (1)





Kate Winslet takes on the role of Mare Sheehan, a police officer from a suburban town in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) who is not going through her best moment, with a depression that keeps her away from reality. The plot of the miniseries centers on the police investigation into the disappearance of several girls. Mare must fight his ghosts of the past in an area of ​​the United States where the middle class has been hit by the transformation from heavy industry to technology, its falling income and the loss of its own American dream.

Movistar +

‘Unit’



Video





‘Unit’





This great production directed by Dani de la Torre has six 50-minute episodes, but surely at the end of it you will only want to know more about this police fiction based on the unpublished testimonies of top professionals in the fight against terrorism. The arrest in Spain of the world’s most wanted terrorist leader makes the country the main target of the faithful. The members of the Unit, led by Commissioner Carla Torres, face the secret mission of trying to dismantle a jihadist cell against the clock. Torres will also have to confront the gender stereotypes that haunt her since she is part of the police elite. You will find it in Movistar +.

Netflix

‘The director’





Video





‘The director’





Fans of Sandra Oh, the mythical Dr. Cristina Yang from Grey’s Anatomy, surely have already seen her. If you have not done so yet, it is essential that you see The Director, a miniseries based on the adventures of Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh), the new director of the English language department at the prestigious Pembroke University academy. She will be the first woman in the history of the center to hold this position, and one of the few members of the university staff who is neither male, white, nor Western. Ji-Yoon will have to deal with an outdated and patriarchal institution and the challenges that this position poses. Outside of the professional realm, Ji-Yoon will have to balance the position of director with her teenage daughter and her new relationship with an English teacher.

Netflix

‘The time I give you’



Video





‘The time I give you’





It is one of Netflix’s latest bets and it will surely hook you these days of the bridge, especially if you have recently broken up with your partner or are in a difficult sentimental moment. The series has ten chapters of eleven minutes each and tells how Lina tries to overcome the break with her ex-partner Nico (Álvaro Cervantes). The miniseries shows the process in which Lina tries to find herself and manage to forget Nico, her first love.





Amazon prime

‘The underground railroad’



Video





‘The underground railroad’





If you are a fan of historical series, The Underground Railroad It has to be on your ‘Series to see this bridge’ list. The series tells the story of Cora (Thuso Mbedu), a slave who escapes from the cotton fields of Georgia where she lives traveling to different states thanks to a mysterious underground railway. The miniseries is available on Amazon Prime Video.

HBO Max

‘Secrets of a marriage’



Video





‘Secrets of a marriage’





Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac star in this new version of the Ingmar Bergman classic. Secrets of a marriage It delves into the marital crisis that the two protagonists are suffering, exploring the reasons why they may be unhappy, the need to move to another stage without ceasing to love the other person, couples therapy … They will soon discover monogamy, open relationships and the possibility of letting go.





