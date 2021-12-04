Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attended a ‘rave’ with their young children

A few weeks ago the word ‘rave’ unfortunately came to the fore after, in our country, the Christmas celebrations got out of hand, especially in Barcelona. However, the capital of Barcelona has not been the only location where these parties organized in the middle of the pandemic have taken place, and that is thanks to Mila Kunis we have known in the last hours that also in the United States they have developed such unfortunate practices.

A ‘rave’ for children

The actress, who has been one of the protagonists of the well-known commercials during the SuperBowl intermission, has increased her presence on television during these days and is giving more interviews than usual. During her last, in the Jimmy Kimmel program, the American interpreter of Ukrainian origin has recognized something that has surprised her millions of followers, including the presenter himself.

For several years he has been one of the most iconic couples in Hollywood with fellow actor Ashton Kutcher, with whom he has two children. Well, during this last interview, Mila Kunis has recognized that during the months of stricter confinement, which occurred last spring, both she and her partner came accompanied by their little ones to one of these ‘raves’, although they were not as uncontrolled as other better known.

“One day I told them: ‘well guys, we’re going to a’ rave. ‘My husband was amazed and I reassured him by telling him that I had everything under control. And I really am not kidding, there we introduce ourselves. I took my four-year-old son and six-year-old daughter, and my grown husband, and took them to a baby shower. There was music and lights everywhere, it was a party organized literally by a company that is dedicated to mounting ‘raves’. It seemed they had messed something. The children loved it, we not so much, “he acknowledged.

During this extraordinary circumstance marked by the pandemic, the family of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis has also had to improvise certain plans, such as planting corn in their home garden. The actress also acknowledged in this interview that “we ended up collecting hundreds and hundreds of ears of corn. We had to distribute it there,” she said.