Mexico vs Chile Friendly 2021, called, when they play and where to watch

December 03, 2021 18:18 hs

The combined ‘tricolor’ directed by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino will face the Chilean team as a preparation match prior to World Cup Qualifiers that are coming at the end of January both in Conmebol like in Concacaf, and is that both teams still do not have a guaranteed place and will seek to fight until the end to get their direct ticket.

The match will be in the middle of the League of Mexican soccer, so players from Pumas UNAM, Atlas de Guadalajara, Tigres UANL and Club León will not be considered, in addition, no european player will be considered since It is not a FIFA dateHowever, the call will serve a little more to see the youngest talents and see if any are to the liking of the technician to join the boat of the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Gerardo Martino called up players that he had never called and painted to be a match like the one the team faced against the Ecuador selection where he could see other options, given the poor performance of many selected in the playoffs. Mexico will have yet six more games to know his destiny, for his part Chile still has to play four more games.

Chileans are currently in the sixth position and they are momentarily out of the World Cup, for its part Mexico is in the Third place tied with Panama, fighting the direct ticket and the playoff that would be against the representative of Oceania.

When is the friendly match between Mexico vs Chile?

The match will be on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 8:00 p.m., Central Mexico time and it will be played in Austin, Texas at Q2 Stadium, stadium that was inaugurated recently in June of this year.

Where to watch the game in Mexico?

The game will be broadcast on Open tv and they will be able to follow it through the sign of TUDN and TV Azteca.

The summoned of the Mexican team

For now, the Mexican team has 20 players in concentration. There are many new faces among those called up, four of them from Santos Laguna, including the goalkeeper who is coming to Germany, Carlos Acevedo.

Erick Aguirre – Monterrey

Alfonso González – Monterrey (First time)

Sebastián Córdova – America

Emilio Lara – America (First time)

Mauro Lainez – America (First time)

Jordan Silva – America (First time)

Salvador Reyes – America (First time)

Israel Reyes – Puebla (First time)

Alan Cervantes – Santos

Omar Campos – Santos (First time)

Carlos Acevedo – Santos (First time)

Eduardo Aguirre – Santos

Luis Angel Malagón – Necaxa

Marcelo Flores – Arsenal (First time)

Julián Araujo – LA Galaxy (First time)

Efraín Álvarez – LA Galaxy

Santiago Giménez – Cruz Azul

Luis Olivas – Chivas (First time)

Fernando Beltran – Chivas

Uriel Antuna – Chivas

11 of those selected are called up for the first time by Gerardo Martino, one of them Marcelo Flores, Arsenal’s young sensation player who they hope will choose Mexico to represent in the future, hoping for the best of them for the duel against the Chilean team, which has not been beaten since 2016, and that is because Mexico has fallen in the last duels played against ‘Roja’, one of them the famous 7-0 in the Copa América Centenario.

The tricolor team will seek to find more variants and real replacement options in the face of the doubts generated in the knockout matches. The poor performance and the last defeats put by Canada and United States They make the Mexican team not see a favorable future for what is coming and before going into a state of alert, they seek to have fresh people and try to make the generational change not so complex.

For now, it will be sought with players from the Liga MX and MLS, given that it is not a FIFA date and it is one of the famous ‘moleros’ matches imposed by the Federation to generate income in the United States, given that a large attendance is expected in the neighboring state of the country, Texas, a place where there are millions of Mexicans .

