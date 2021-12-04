Mexico issues Omicron alert and asks to avoid non-essential travel

The Ministry of Health issued an alert for international travel, given the increase in countries that register cases of COVID-19, of the new Omicron variant.

In a preventive notice, the agency asks citizens to avoid “all non-essential international trips”, given the high possibility of becoming ill without medical measures to combat the disease.

Read more | Variant of COVID Ómicron arrives in Mexico; there are 8 people under observation, says Gatell

For people who live in Mexico and are about to travel abroad, the agency recommends consulting the embassy and consulate sites in Mexico of the country to which you are traveling, as several countries have closed their borders.

In case of having to travel, health authorities ask to register in the Registration System for Mexicans Abroad and consult the Traveler’s Guide of the Ministry of Foreign Relations.

“Make sure you are vaccinated against COVID-19 and have the necessary doses before traveling. Vaccination does not exempt you from not practicing preventive measures ”, recalls the agency.

This Friday, Mexico registered the first positive case of the COVID Omicron variant.

The patient is a 51-year-old person of South African origin, who arrived in Mexico on November 21 and, six days later, presented symptoms characteristic of mild COVID-19.

So far, the variant has been detected in 10 countries: Botswana and South Africa (community transmission), as well as the Netherlands, Australia, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, Germany, Belgium and Israel.