Meta facilitates connectivity for people with disabilities

The development of accessible technology is fundamental so that people living with visual and hearing disabilities stay connected to the internet as a place that everyone can to access.

The Applications from Goal, What Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram They provide help to those user communities to make your browsing experience better.

Thanks to the fact that in recent years they have achieved important advances In this sense, there are people with different disabilities who can navigate and access the benefits of the internet.

Here are some of the tools available:

Detailed descriptions on Facebook and Instagram

This function, available for iOS and Android, gives information about the images to the visually impaired, such as the size and position of objects and people in the photo. To activate it, use a screen reader, focus on the image and open the action menu. There, select ‘Generate detailed description of the image’.

Subtitles on videos

You can modify the video settings on Facebook so that captions are always displayed when available. Go to Facebook Settings, Scroll down and click on “Videos.” Select On under “Always show subtitles” to turn on subtitles on Facebook videos when available. In iOS you can find it in the phone’s Settings, in: “Accessibility”> “Subtitles”.

The automatic captioning function is available for Facebook Live, Workplace Live and Instagram TV, as well as for Facebook ads and pages in 45 different languages ​​including Spanish.

Accessibility in WhatsApp

You can use the features of native accessibility by activating the TalkBack screen reader or using BrailleBack to connect an upgradeable Braille display to a phone via Bluetooth. Also, through the device configuration it is possible to activate different settings such as subtitles, Live Caption, Live Transcribe, Sound Amplifier, support for listening and text in real time (RTT). You can head over to the WhatsApp for Android or iPhone accessibility and features page for more details.

On iOS, users will be able to activate VoiceOver to interact with their device through loud comments and gestures. They will be able to use VoiceOver to take a photo with the WhatsApp camera. With Siri they can send or read messages and make calls on WhatsApp.

