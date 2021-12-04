Meryl Streep “Gold Star”

In her name, the 71-year-old actress has made her mark at the Oscars with a record 21 nominations, including 3 from the Academy of Arts and Sciences.

known for her versatility when it comes to stepping into the shoes of her characters, Meryl Streep it has earned the acclaim of the film industry and the entire world. In his veins “there is a sense of mystery that he does not limit himself to imitating” and like every Hollywood star, his career includes dozens of blockbuster and multi-award-winning films.

Her mother encouraged her to be an actress

Of English, German and Irish descent, Meryl Streep rose to fame in the late 1970s, prompted by her mother, who encouraged her to become an actress. In interviews he has assured that on many occasions his mother, Mary Wilkinson Streep, an artist and art editor, gave him self-confidence and security to achieve your dreams.

“You can do what you want. If you are lazy, you will not get it. But if you put your mind to it, you can do anything, “said the famous actress about her mother.

However, that confidence he had built in his teens took a serious blow in 1976, when he auditioned for the lead role in Dino De Laurentiis’ ‘King Kong’. The actress assured that when she met the famous film director, he reproached his son (who had considered her for the casting) in Italian: “This is so ugly. Why did you bring me this? ”, Referring to Meryl.

Although De Laurentiis assumed that the young hopeful did not know Italian, Meryl replied in the same language: “I am very sorry that I am not as beautiful as I should be, but, you know, this is what you get.”

For many directors, her beauty was not their best virtue, but once they started working with her, they were totally impressed with his acting nature and his ability to adapt and imitate accents.

His first great love, John Cazale who died of lung cancer at age 42, the actor is remembered as Fredo Corleone in the Godfather I, II and III films

Initially he acted in several plays, one of them was ‘Measure by Measure’, in which he starred alongside John Cazale, With whom he had a relationship for three years, until the actor died of lung cancer in 1978.

Despite the immense pain

The interpreter of Fredo Corleone in ‘The Godfather’ had been diagnosed with this disease only a year before, and despite the treatments he could not overcome it. His friend and co-star Al Pacino He assured that seeing Meryl with Cazale until the last moment of his life was very hard and “inconsolable.”

Despite the immense pain that she experienced, Meryl Streep was able to move forward and found her love again with the sculptor Don Gummer. Since the end of 1978 they have been happily married and have four children: Henry Wolfe, who is dedicated to music; actresses Mary Willa and Grace Jane; and Louisa Jacobson, a 29-year-old model.

Successful career and Oscars

The star who has his own plaque on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was named by Newsweek as “a star for the 80s”, and to get the headline right, the actress managed to rise in Hollywood thanks to films like ‘Kramer vs. Kramer ‘(1979) with which she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, repeating the success as the winner of the Oscar for Best Lead Actress with’ Sophie’s Choice ‘(1982).

Her success on the big screen continued to increase with productions such as ‘Out of Africa’ (1985), ‘Death Becomes Her’ (1992) and ‘The Bridges of Madison County’ (1995), where Meryl put her talent to the test in genres that they ranged from comedy to drama.

All a beauty in the Musical of ‘Mamma Mia’

At the beginning of the new millennium, the successes at the box office did not stop and the characters she played transcended in popular culture, as in the case of Miranda Priestly in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ (2006), or Donna Sheridan-Carmichael in the ‘Mamma Mia’ musical (2008), whose sequel in 2018 became one of the five highest-grossing films of that year in the United States.

In recent years Meryl Streep has continued to show all his talent mainly in the cinema, pointed out by critics as his greatest strength, although he has also shown that in television series he can perform with great histrionics as on the big screen. Let’s only look at her participation in ‘Big Little Lies’ to realize why the world acclaims this prolific artist, considered as “the best actress of her generation”. By Diego Nabejas Images: Clasos

Heartbroken! … Enrique Guzmán denies the accusations of Frida Sofía: “in my fucking life I have touched that girl a hair … I swear by my children!”

They assure that Silvia Pinal still does not know of the scandal that has fallen in her family after the statements of her granddaughter Frida Sofía

Comments

Comments