Medicinal plants: Natural remedy with bay leaves to combat stress and sleep soundly

Tired of not sleeping well or living under stress? Don’t worry, we have for you a natural remedy made with bay leaves that will help you rest and relax just before going to bed.

What are the benefits of bay leaves?

The bay leaves They contain linaol, cineole and eugenol. In addition to organic acids and minerals such as iron, calcium or vitamins A and B.

For years, this plant has been believed to have medicinal benefits, so it is commonly used in natural remedies, usually related to anxiety and stress.

Linalol is said to be helpful in calming the mind and lowering the level of cortisol in the blood, as the stress hormone tends to react very well to aromatherapy.

How to use bay leaves to sleep?

If you want to use this natural remedy, you only need: a handful of bay leaves dry and a cup of drinking water.

To start, place the water in a saucepan over low heat, add the bay leaves and move smoothly.

When the water has reached its maximum boiling point, turn off the heat and let it rest for 5 minutes, then add a tablespoon of honey or sweetener to taste.

You should drink a cup of this infusion about 45 or an hour before sleeping for it to take effect. You will notice how the aroma and warmth of the drink comfort you and free your mind from stress.

Likewise, it is suggested to place some bay leaves under the pillow before sleeping so that the scent of the plant stimulates the mind to reach deep sleep.