Matt Damon put his $ 21 million mansion up for sale
The property is located in the residential neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, located between the mountains of Santa monica and the Pacific Ocean. As described by the Real Estate site, it is a “Zen-inspired architectural masterpiece.” Includes an atrium with vaulted mahogany ceilings, a chef’s kitchen with custom cabinets, Bluestone countertops, and stainless steel appliances; and a large room built with glass walls.
In addition, it has a games room, bar, gym, multimedia room and storage room and wine tasting. The master bedroom suite, meanwhile, has a private terrace, double walk-in closets, a massage room, and a spa-style bathroom with a soaking tub and walk-in shower.
Outside, the mansion has a large pool and spa, a waterfall, a koi pond, a large children’s play area, and a Hawaiian-inspired Lanai with a covered lounge and deck for al fresco dining.
Damon and his family will move into the penthouse they bought in Brooklyn, New York, in 2019. It is valued at 16 million dollars. Therefore, they will leave the property behind and will no longer be neighbors of celebrities such as, for example, Ben Affleck.