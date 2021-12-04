‘Mare of Easttown’ and Kate Winslet’s roots

You know an actress is serious about the size of her roots. Leaving the natural color of the hair visible is for the performers what makes it very fat or thin for the actors, an act which is accorded such a supreme degree of bravery that it deserves to be rewarded with prizes. Frances McDormand never puts on makeup or looks like she goes to the hairdresser every four weeks, but even so when members of the Hollywood Academy saw her hair in Nomadland They sensed that he was going for everything and they gave him the Oscar.

Kate Winslet produces the series Mare of Easttown on HBO and has invested his time, money and hair there. The roots of her character, Mare Sheehan, are monumental, cathedral-like. When she pulls her weary police ponytail into her hair, they come up to her ears. With that, the series wants to tell us that this woman, researcher, mother, grandmother in her early forties, who has lost a child by suicide, who has suffered the consequences of mental illness in the family, who has to do with her ex-husband with her New girlfriend living in the secret house, who is about to lose custody of her grandson at the hands of her ex-heroin-addicted daughter-in-law, is not for nonsense.

Kate Winslet is Mare Sheehan, a detective who is not into nonsense. Hbo

The assumption works the other way, too. That is, unless you live in a town with 45% alcoholic adults, you have a priest cousin – you have many cousins, in your town you are all family – suspected of murder and pedophilia and they have just killed the one who could be the new love of your life right under your nose, you are expected to keep the dye up to date.

In the series everything is too much. There are like 40 open wefts, 60 loose ends. It’s all sordid and the writers seem to be getting their ideas about the working class out of documentaries, as a phenomenon they know exists but have never seen. At home we love it. Every Monday we are looking forward to putting the children to bed to sit and suffer with the roots of Kate Winslet. Which, by the way, have a trick. They are black roots, not gray. Everything has a limit.

