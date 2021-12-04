Majora’s Mask, delayed until January 2022

Surely more than one of you have the hype through the roof for the launch of the Elden Ring in February next year. The good news is that you won’t have to wait until then to try something new related to the fantastic works of From Software, because before his new job arrives we can enjoy Dark Souls: Nightfall.

In summer we will tell you about this title that has been created by a group of fans who hoped to publish it on December 21. However, in the last few hours there has been a change of plans that means that the game is delayed for a month, so will be available from January 21, 2022.

This brutal mod will leave us with a whole new adventure that uses the characters and settings of Dark Souls, although it also includes totally new elements and never seen before, new mechanics and even time travel. In addition, those responsible acknowledge having also been inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask for its creation.

Dark Souls: Nightfall It will be totally free and a tribute to the works of Hidetaka Miyazaki, as well as the best way to endure the wait until Elden ring It will finally go on sale on February 25, 2022.