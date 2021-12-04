Liga MX. This was the world the last time the Atlas contested a final

The Atlas is one game away from getting a ticket to the final of the mexican soccer, situation that they have not lived since 1999. It even took 17 years for the rojinegros to advance to the semifinals, but today history could put them back in a final.

In that Summer 99, the first leg was tied 3-3 and the return 2-2. Enrique Meza I was on the bench Toluca while Ricardo La Volpe in the one of the tapatíos.

In the end, in penalty shoot-outs the Red Devils at Nemesio Diez Stadium they won 5-4 to lift the title of the first division in Mexico. Since then, the Academy has not managed to dispute a final.

But what was the world like the last time he Atlas was in a series for the title of the now called MX League?

In the European Union the euro was stipulated as the only currency in 12 states.

The Pope Juan Pablo II visited for the fourth time Mexico.

The movie was released The Mummy.

For the first time an African country (Nigeria) hosted a Sub 20 world soccer.

Driver Paco Stanley was killed in the Mexico City.

The company Microsoft He launched MSN Messenger.

On Mexico that year the successful telenovela was broadcast The privilege of loving.

Ernesto Zedillo was the president of the Mexican republic.

American director, screenwriter, producer and photographer passed away Stanley kubrick.

Read also: Mikel Arriola: Liga MX depends on the epidemiological traffic light; the environment is safe