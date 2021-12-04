Liga MX Femenil: Tigres announces Uchenna Kanú as new reinforcement

Editorial Mediotiempo

Female Tigers His participation in the Apertura 2021 has not yet finished and it is already the top favorite to win the Clausura 2022, although it is nothing new, since the Amazons are mistresses and ladies of the Liga MX Femenil, but with the signing that they just closed, it seems that this will not change.

It’s about the Nigerian soccer player Uchenna Kanu, who was advertised as the bomb booster of the Amazons for the next tournament.

Kanu arrived in our country last Wednesday in the morning even was present at the match first leg of the men’s semifinal between Tigres and León; Surely you have already verified the demand and passion that the love for the university team goes beyond.

The footballer was introduced hours after the Amazons thrashed Cruz Azul in the first leg of the Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021.

Who is Uchenna Kanú?

The new female Tigres footballer comes from soccer in Sweden, have 24 years and plays as a forward.

Kanú has experience in the football of the USA, graduated from Southeastern University of Lakeland, Florida in 2018, in 2020 played for Pensacola FC of Florida.

Had a brief passage through Sevilla, after passed to Linkopings FC of Swedish soccer, where it was until this year.

The Nigerian sShe will be the second foreign player of Tigres, after the arrival of Stephany Ferrer this season.