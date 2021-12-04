Leo Di Caprio is on fire: these are his next 5 films, including Scorsese and another with Jennifer Lawrence

After the stoppage due to the pandemic, large productions are reactivated. One of the projects that was pending is the new film directed by Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon, where it counts for the sixth time with Leonardo Di Caprio as the protagonist of one of his films.

The film is based on the fascinating nonfiction book The Flower Moon Killers: The Crimes in the Osage Nation and the Osage Nation and the Birth of the FBI, written by the journalist and editor of The New Yorker, David Grann (published in Spain by Penguin Random House).

Leonardo Di Caprio and Martin Scorsese with the Oscar for The AviatorJ. Merritt / Film Magic / Getty Images

Killers of the Flower Moon tells how in the early 1920s, members of the Osage Indian Nation in Oklahoma became the richest people in the world after huge deposits of oil were discovered under their reserve. Overnight, the Osages went from tepee to mansion, traded their furs for jewels, cruised in luxurious cars at top speed, and hired white servants.

Suddenly, the Osages began to be mysteriously murdered, some poisoned, others shot, others by strange explosions. Those who dared to report and investigate the crimes were also killed. The event reached such magnitude in the United States that the newly created FBI, led by an ambitious young man named J. Edgar Hoover

But soon, the Osages began to mysteriously disappear or be murdered, one after another. The family of an Osage woman, Mollie Burkhart, became a prime target. His three sisters were killed. One was poisoned, another was shot dead and the third was killed in an explosion. Other members of the Osage Nation dwell in mysterious circumstances, and many of those who dared to investigate the crimes were also killed.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon

As the death toll mounted, the newly created FBI took over the case, and its young director, J. Edgar Hoover (whom Di Caprio played in the 2011 movie about his life directed by Clint Eastwood), sent an investigator specializing in serial murders, who infiltrated the Osage community to find the killers.

The main cast is completed by another great friend of Scorsese, Robert De Niro, who plays a powerful landowner, Di Caprio’s father. For his part Lily Gladstone, An actress of Native American descent, she plays an indigenous woman with whom the character of Di Caprio falls in love. Its premiere is scheduled for next year, which will be one of the favorite films of 2022.

Netflix’s most anticipated movie, opposite Jennifer Lawrence

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in Don’t Look Up

Adam McKay (director of The big bet) has assembled a spectacular couple for his next film, Don? T look up, that Netflix produces. On this occasion, Jennifer Lawrence accompanies Di Caprio. It tells the story of a couple of low-ranking astronomers who discover that an asteroid is heading dangerously for Earth. To save humanity, they decide to publicize their research in a series of delusional interviews.

The cast of Don? T look up It is completed, attention, with Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Timothe Chalamet and Matthew Perry, among other stars, and is scheduled to premiere on the platform before the end of 2021.

A miniseries about the real case of a psychopathic doctor and another with Scorsese!

It is known that Di Caprio finds it difficult to say no to a good thriller. That is why among his next projects is the adaptation to the cinema of the novel The black hand where he plays Joe Petrosino, a police detective based on a real case, who faces the Italian mafia in New York at the beginning of the 20th century.

On The devil in the white city A miniseries based on the homonymous novel by Erik Larson, published in Spain by the Planeta publishing house, Di Caprio once again collaborates with Scorsese, this time as producers. Here the actor plays a psychopathic doctor who tortured and murdered more than two hundred patients at his Chicago residence in the late 19th century. The story is also based on a real event.

Finally, Di Caprio’s hectic schedule awaits a new project with Scorsese, where he will give life to American President Franklin D. Roosevelt. This long-awaited biopic was announced a few years ago and has not yet been launched, but it is expected that with the momentum of large productions after the pandemic, it will begin shooting soon.