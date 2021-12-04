Laura Solano health and wellness motivator helps you plan your 2022 through a “Vision board”

The Angels. USA – Laura Solano– motivator of Health y Bienestar invites people to achieve a full, healthy, and abundant life, through the techniques and tools of visualization and manifestation.

The end and beginning of the year is usually a time for reflection, planning and we have extra motivation to get down to work. So we usually write a big list of purposes and / or goals and … we forget about them as time goes on. How to organize your goals? How not to lose focus on what you want to achieve this year? A key tool, the ‘vision board’.

A ´vision board´ is a board made up of images, colors, phrases or words that represent what you want to be, feel, do or have in your life. The ´vision board´ serves to visually capture your goals and dreams, it serves to have clarity and to have focus throughout the year.

As one more support tool for planning, the 2022 Agenda, the year of the Water Tiger, is released, which contains calendar, lunar ritual guide, manifestation guide, habits, phrases to help you every day on your way, to wake up and much more, make it your ally in achieving a better year, achieving all your goals.

Laura Solano, speaker, writer and current participant in the television program, “Lo Mejor de Ti” with Chiquis, has been able to accompany and guide thousands of people to realize that the change is in them and that each one is responsible for creating their own reality, realizing that, to conquer our dreams, the most important thing is to believe that it is possible and to believe in ourselves so that in this way we do not give up on the road to the challenges that are presented to us.

See episode of “The Best of You” https://www.youtube.com/watch? v = Nc9WqhAXaE0 & t = 27s

Laura Solano He tells us “Ask, believe, visualize and take action. Your life is in your hands.”

About Laura Solano:

Originally from Mexico City, her mission is to inspire all women to achieve a full, healthy and abundant lifestyle. With 20 years of experience in the communication, network marketing, sales and spirituality industry, born leader, teaching leadership programs, sales, archangels metaphysics and self-esteem.

Actress, Model and host of Profession, “I studied in Scenic Art and at the CEA of Televisa in Mexico, I have participated in soap operas, video homes, films, driving programs, commercials and infomercials.

Metaphysics and Life Coach by vocation, I specialized in alternative therapies. “

Lecturer and writer by passion, author of: “Eradicate your fears and achieve your dreams”, “Latinas Sin Muros”, Reinvent yourself today “,” Ask, Create “,” Visualize and take action “,” Make the Universe turn around you Please “,” Look for a Plan B “,” Be spoiled from heaven “,” Take advantage of your moment “,” Surely you are closer than you think “,” Take responsibility for yourself “and” From God’s perspective “.

