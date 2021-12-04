launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

After HONOR 50, now the HONOR 50 Lite arrives in Mexico. It is the younger brother that inherits important features such as the 66W fast charge, but for a much lower price.

The HONOR 50 Lite has an official price in Mexico of 8,499 pesos, available with operators Telcel, AT&T and Movistar, but also in stores such as Sears, Liverpool, Elektra and Coppel.

HONOR 50 Lite in Mexico, technical characteristics

HONOR 50 Lite Screen 6.57 inch LCD FullHD + resolution, 2376 x 1080 pixels Hole in screen Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 RAM memory and storage 6/128 GB OS Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11 and with Google apps rear cameras 64 megapixels f / 1.9 main 8 megapixels f / 2.4 ultra wide angle 2 megapixels f / 2.4 macro 2 megapixels f / 2.4 for depth frontal camera 16 megapixels battery 4,300 mAh with 66W SuperCharge fast charging over USB Type-C Others Side fingerprint sensor Wifi NFC Bluetooth 5 Price 8,499 pesos

As we already mentioned, the HONOR 50 Lite inherits aspects of its older brother with the advantage of offering them for a lower price. The main aspect is the 66W fast charging for its 4,300 mAh battery, which promises up to 40% charge in just 10 minutes and 100% in 39 minutes, according to HONOR.





What’s more, HONOR 50 Lite integrates all Google apps and services installed from the factoryLike the HONOR 50. Incidentally, it integrates Android 11 with the MagicUI 4.2 layer as the operating system.

In terms of power, the Snapdragon 662, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage They take over the day-to-day tasks. To complement this, an array of four cameras with a 64 megapixel main sensor are responsible for the photographs, and for the selfies a 16 megapixel front camera is integrated. Finally, the side fingerprint sensor, NFC and Bluetooth 5.0 complement its data sheet.

Like its older brother, the HONOR 50 Lite is available in a variety of colors including blue, silver and black, the latter only available in the new HONOR online store.