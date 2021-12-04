Lady Gaga and Britney Spears show how animal print will wear in 2022

Lady Gaga and Britney Spears They are one of the best singers in the show, and on different occasions they have been shown admiration for each other.

They are both great artists, but they are also great fashion icons, making it clear that they are the queens in everything they do.

Britney and Lady Gaga have been characterized by an extravagant, fashion, and modern style, without losing the elegance.

And now, both have given style classes, and are imposing trends already for next year.

Lady Gaga and Britney Spears set trends for 2022

Celebrities recently wore looks with the print what will be the trend next year, and it’s the Animal Print.

Lady Gaga

A few weeks ago, for the premiere of House of gucci, Lady Gaga he wasted elegance and style by wearing a animal print midi dress.

It was a garment of long sleeves, with a high neck and tight in the upper area, but loose in the part of the skirt.

She complemented this chic and risky outfit with some stilettos in nude tone, and a white bag, and also carried the loose hair, exuding elegance and style.

Britney Spears

For her part, the pop diva, Britney Spears, posed from home with a look very sexy and chic animal print.

The famous one wore a Fitted animal print jumpsuit with long sleeves, and zip in the center.

And she paired this outfit with some black high boots and her hair down, looking beautiful, modern, and classy.

It is not the first time that they match their looks, since they have also shown that a Black mini dress stylizes and empowers.

Britney I carry a fitted short black dress, with mesh in the neckline area and short sleeves, which she combined with heels in the same tone.

The Bad Romance interpreter also carried a Black fitted mini dress, with thin straps, with a sweetheart neckline and also black heels.