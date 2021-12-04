La Jornada – Conacyt opens call for scholarships in medical specialties in Cuba

The National Council of Science and Technology announced the opening of the Conacyt Scholarships-Medical Specialties in Cuba 2021-2022, Second Period, which provides support for health professionals of Mexican nationality, who wish to study medical specialties in Cuba, in the full time modality.

Candidates must have a degree, professional medical certificate and have been selected in the XLV National Examination of Aspiring Medical Residences (ENARM).

The face-to-face programs of medical specialties included in the call are, for a duration of three years, in the following areas: Pathological Anatomy; Hygiene and Epidemiology; Intensive and Emergency Medicine; Ophthalmology, and Clinical Pathology (Clinical Laboratory).

For the four-year study programs the following specialties are considered: General Surgery; Medical Genetics; Geriatrics; Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine; Internal Medicine; Pneumology; Psychiatry, and Traumatology and Orthopedics.

Interested persons must formally express their commitment to be full-time students and maintain satisfactory academic results and performance throughout their study program.

In addition, at the end of the validity of the scholarship and study programs, the scholarship recipients must return to Mexico to contribute to the development and social welfare of the country, in accordance with the Conacyt Scholarship Regulations and current regulations.

Those who are selected, detailed the Conacyt in a statement, will receive a monthly economic stimulus, as well as complementary support for the payment of tuition and medical insurance. Monthly support will correspond to the authorized tabulator, which is available on the Conacyt portal, through the following link: https://bit.ly/3djwfGG

It is important to mention that the reception of applications for the call will start from Monday, December 6, 2021 and will remain open until Friday, December 17, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Central Mexico time. The results will be published as of January 6, 2022.

The Bases of the Call and the Terms of Reference, as well as additional information on the advantages of studying a medical specialty in Cuba can be consulted at the following link: https://conacyt.mx/convocatorias/convocatorias-becas-al-extranjero/ call-scholarships-conacyt-medical-specialties-in-cuba-2021-2022-second-period /