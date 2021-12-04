Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have it ‘clarinet’: children yes, relationship no

When they are still ravaged by the tragedy occurred during one of the AstroWorld festival concerts, now a piece of news has just been leaked that will not be very funny to Travis scott already Kylie Jenner (24). The couple, because there are two of them, not for anything else, gave an interview months ago to W Magazine and now a part has been revealed (which has been filtered by their fans on Instagram) where it is ensured that the socialite and the rapper did not they are a couple. Hearing? Well that.

“Travis and Kylie appeared very comfortable under the covers, but although they will soon have two children together, the truth is that They are not a romantic couple, and they have not been for two years“It can be read in a caption that accompanies a snapshot in which they both appear asleep embracing each other.

An interview that had not yet come to light since the couple expressly asked that it not be published yet because it seemed like a disrespect towards victims, injured and all the people who suffered in some way AstroWorld tragedy.

But what is going on between Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner?

Well, very simple, really. The couple would have decided that although they don’t want to have a romantic relationship, yeah that they want to have more children together and so that Stormi can have little brothers or sisters from the same mother and the same father. Let’s see, yes, this is a bit complicated or it seems complicated, but deep down it is not. Is a new way of conceiving love and relationships and each one is free to live their life, and more the sentimental and family life, as they want.

Also, this is a bit of the same thing you raised a few months ago Khloé kardashian when he assured in social networks that she wouldn’t mind having another child with Tristan Thompson, and right then they weren’t a couple. However, it is true that right now we do not know how the relationship between Khloé and Tristan will be because this just had a third child with another woman who is not Khloé and things get complicated because if the accounts do not fail, this third child was conceived when Tristan was with Khloé.

At the moment, the soccer player has not made any public statement although a attempted bribery of the mother of his third child so that he would not report you to obtain the baby’s support. Telita.