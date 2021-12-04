Kylie 🤍 and the last 5 photos that have swept Instagram

Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) caused a furor on his social networks for the latest publications he made in the last hours. The 5 posts of stories and photographs, added more than 42,147,420 of interactions between his fans.

The most popular posts are:

in full mommy mode this halloween 🐈‍⬛ i hope everyone has a safe night 🖤🖤

growing 🤍

no crying in softball !!! 🥎

daddy got us matching rings 🤍⛈

happy birthday to my sister, my partner in crime, my best friend! i wouldn’t want to walk through life with anyone else. i love you forever horsegirlkj 🐴🤎

Kylie Kristen Jenner (Los Angeles, August 10, 1997) is the sixth child of the former athlete and Olympic medalist Caitlyn Jenner and the businesswoman and representative of her children, Kris Jenner.

Kylie He began to appear in the media from the age of 10, with the tv show Keeping Up with the Kardashians released since October 2007 and will end in 2021.

Kylie is a benchmark in fashion and style, a quality that has been able to take advantage of to create a cosmetics company or launch different clothing collections. In fact, in 2015, Kylie launched her line Kylie Cosmetics which began by selling lipsticks and currently produces eye shadows, highlighters, blushes and bronzers, among other makeup products.

In May 2019 it launched Kylie skin, a skin care line. The brand received some criticism before it went on sale due to the type of packaging it chose for the products.

Furthermore, in 2019 it was the highest paid influencer for every sponsored post on Instagram. Jenner, with a net worth of $ 900 million became, according to Forbes magazine in 2019, in “The youngest billionaire in history at age 21”. However, the magazine ended up eliminating from his famous list of billionaires to American television star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner for inflating the value of her cosmetics business on Friday, May 29, 2020.