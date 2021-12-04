Kourtney Kardashian answers a question that asks if she is pregnant

It is well known that one of the worst things you can ask a woman is if she is pregnant, when she is not. But that doesn’t seem to stop Instagram followers from Kourtney kardashian.

You’re going to be interested: Kourtney Kardashian poses boldly in a bathing suit while kissing her fiance Travis Barker

A few days ago, after receiving another question about whether she is pregnant, the 42-year-old reality star faced the issue.

After Kourtney shared a photo of herself swimming in a pool in a bikini, one user wrote, “not to be that girl but … she’s a pregnant belly.”

That prompted a frustrated Kardashian to reply, “Are we really going to do this every time I post a photo?”

Your discomfort comes from repeatedly closing questions about whether you are pregnant based on other people’s thoughts about your body. Last year, the socialite had to deny that she was expecting a baby multiple times and point out that this is only her natural form.

“This is me when I’m a few extra pounds and I really love it,” she responded in May 2020 to a commenter who wrote “SHE IS PREGNANT” after Kardashian posted a bikini photo. “I have given birth three incredible times and this is the shape of my body.”

And just a month earlier, the Poosh founder spoke about the constant speculation during an Instagram Live with her friend and Poosh COO Sarah Howard.

“A lot of the comments were like, ‘Are you pregnant? Baby number 4?’ … I could have taken that on the offensive … but I know I didn’t look pregnant, “Kardashian said of a photo she had posted on Instagram, where she was wearing a floor-length orange dress that was open in the front, exposing her. stomach. “I know what my body looks like when I’m pregnant. I’ve been pregnant three times.”

However, Kourtney added that she would love to be pregnant again one day.

“It’s very feminine to have curves and I hug my body, so I didn’t take it on offense,” he said. “Instead, I replied, ‘Oh, let’s put the good blessings in there.’ For example, put on a good vibe. “

Keep reading: Rihanna could be pregnant with her first child with ASAP Rocky

Kardashian, who shares sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7, with ex Scott Disick, is currently engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. A source told PEOPLE in October, shortly after Barker proposed, that Kardashian “would love to have a baby with him.”