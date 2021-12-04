‘Koati’, the animated film produced by Sofía Vergara and Marc Anthony has been a worldwide success

‘Koati’, the animated film produced by Sofia Vergara and Marc Anthony it has been a worldwide hit in English and Spanish. The Colombian actress together with the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter put together a cast with 25 musicians, actors, comedians and influencers Hispanics who came together -outside of Hollywood-, to take their 300 million followers on an exciting ecological journey through the Latin American tropical jungles, one of the most diverse areas in flora and fauna on the planet. ‘Koati ‘stars Nachi, a coati; Xochi, a monarch butterfly and Pako, a crystal frog, exotic creatures who seek to prevent an evil serpent from destroying their land. Vergara, in addition to being a producer, is also the villain of animation along with celebrities such as Evaluna Montaner, Karol G, Adriana Barraza, Becky G, Mau & Ricky, Carlos Rivera, Joy and Leslie Grace, among others. “Koati was born out of Latino pride in family values, authenticity, and respect for our environment and endangered animals. It is a fun and beautiful gift from Latin America to the world, ”said Vergara, who works with her husband Joe Manganiello, who dubs the hefty Balam, while Sofía plays Zaina, a coral snake, poisonous, viperine and long-tongued.

TWITTER: @ doraluzv12