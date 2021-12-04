Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reappear together, but she’s ‘furious’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stunned this week by appearing together in a tribute to the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who was Louis Vuitton’s creative director for several years.

The businesswoman and the rapper were one of the designer’s closest friends so they decided to attend the tribute accompanied by their eldest daughter, North West.

And although the activity seemed a first approach between the ex-partner after Kanye said publicly that he has an interest in reconciling with the mother of his four children, the truth is that Kim is increasingly distancing himself from the artist.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are the parents of four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West.

According to specialized international media, apparently the socialite would be upset with her ex-husband because he published a video on his Instagram account saying that his family “will be united again.” Also, days before, during a Thanksgiving event, Kanye had said that he wanted to go home to his children and Kim.

In accordance with The Sun, the annoyance of the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians It is because the rapper, who now calls himself Ye, has never talked to her privately about the subject, nor has he suggested that they resume their relationship.

“Kim is furious at Kanye’s latest public stunt because while Kanye may be out there confessing to strangers, he’s not saying these things to her in private; He is making a big deal out of wanting to get his family back but as everyone knows, during the marriage he was never present and was always in a different state.

“He’s embarrassing her, once again. He’s trying to change the narrative and make people feel sorry for him. It won’t work, “a source told the newspaper.

In addition, the source added that “also people are seeing it with all these different women in recent months.”

The 41-year-old model’s biggest concern is that what Kanye is saying reaches the ears of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in early 2021. (LARRY BUSACCA)

“She can ignore it, but the last thing she wants is for the kids to hear anything and be confused about whether or not their dad will come back,” added the source.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West last February and has been dating the comedian from Saturday night Live (SNL), Pete Davidson, with whom he has been seen smiling in New York and California.