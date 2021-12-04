Kim Kardashian and daughter North make their TikTok debut

Kim kardashian and his eldest daughter, North West, recently launched their TikTok account. The account @kimandnorth, has so far, more than 216 thousand followers, which will surely multiply in the coming days.

© kim and north Kim and North have the funniest videos on their newly created account

In the first video posted on the account, mother and daughter appear enjoying a day at the spa, using some of the products that are part of Kylie Jenner’s skin care collection. In the last 24 hours, Kim and North have posted other videos of them singing Adele’s songs at the top of their lungs and enjoying Thanksgiving with their family. Kim used her Instagram profile to share the account with her fans, proving that it is official. The profile photo of the account is a most adorable image, as it shows Kim and North hugging and wearing similar gray outfits.

The Kardashians are no strangers to TikTok, as Kourtney and her daughter Penelope also have a shared mother and daughter account. The profile, called @pandkourt, has a wide variety of TikTok videos in which they are seen doing different activities, including beauty and skincare routines, preparing for their vacations, preparing hot chocolate, and other activities that any 9-year-old mother and daughter would do.