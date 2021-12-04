Kiefer Sutherland & Jason Patric Open Up About Julia Roberts Love Triangle In The 90s

Actors Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Patric faced each other as love rivals on the day they were involved in a love triangle with actress Julia Roberts.

Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Patric in the film Lost Boys

How was the love triangle of Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland and Julia Roberts?

As the story goes, Julia Roberts was supposed to marry Sutherland, her Flatliners co-star, in 1991.

The couple had to exchange vows in front of 150 guests on a stage of Twentieth Century Fox which became a garden. But on their wedding day, Sutherland, then 24, was seen moving out of the couple’s Los Angeles home.

Julia Roberts and Kiefer Sutherland

As for Roberts, she was spotted earlier that day on a lunch date with Patric, also 24 at the time, before flying to Ireland together, apparently leaving Sutherland, canceling the marriage, and leaving the groom with a wedding cake. four-tiered in the shape of your favorite bird: a turkey.

Julia Roberts and Jason Patric

For the first time they discussed the matter

Sutherland and Patric have given their account of what happened in previous interviews, but this week, the men sat down for their first joint podcast interview. Inside of you by Michael Rosenbaum, where they discussed their thoughts on that memorable day 30 years ago.

Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Patric

“Supposedly, you had something with Julia Roberts. You went somewhere. Where did you go?” Host Rosenbaum asked Patric about the episode.

When Patric started to reply, stuttering, “Well, I mean, that was it, that was all the press, I mean, the fact was …” Sutherland interrupted him and whispered: “Ireland”.

“Yes, I went to Ireland”, confirmed Patric, 54. “The point is that [Roberts] it is not here in this room. So I feel weird talking about what she said to me or what she said to Kiefer because she can speak for herself. “

“But the important things [informadas por] the press, being invited to the wedding and dating the bride – that’s all nonsense – t. Kiefer’s specific relationship, and what they were at the time, that’s theirs. ”

Jason Patric and Julia Roberts

Sutherland, also 54, said that everything is water under the bridge and that the co-stars of Lost boys They starred together in the 2011 Broadway revival of That Championship Season. Then, in 2019, they met fellow Lost Boys actor Corey Feldman at a fan convention.

Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Patric on Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast.

However, even though they have been able to move on, Kiefer Sutherland said her breakup with Roberts was still “hard momment” for him.

“Honestly, the truth, where I come from, you fall in love, you fall in love, there is nothing you can do about it”he said on the podcast. “She is an extraordinary person and so is he, and the moment is what it is and everyone moves on”.

Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts and Jason Patric

What happened to the trio’s love life?

Julia Roberts, now 53, married musician Lyle Lovett in 1993, but they separated in 1995. Since 2002, she has been happily married to cinematographer Danny Moder and the couple share three children: twins Phinnaeus and Hazel. , 16, and his son Henry. 13.

Kiefer Sutherland has also been down the aisle twice. Before dating Roberts, he was married to Camelia Kath until 1990. They share a daughter, Sarah, now 33 years old. Between 1996 and 2004, the actor was married to Kelly Winn.

Meanwhile, Patric dated Danielle Schreiber on and off for 10 years before separating in 2012. They share an 11-year-old son named Gus.