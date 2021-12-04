Kiefer Sutherland & Jason Patric Open Up About Julia Roberts Love Triangle In The 90s

Actors Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Patric faced each other as love rivals on the day they were involved in a love triangle with actress Julia Roberts.

Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Patrick
Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Patric in the film Lost Boys

How was the love triangle of Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland and Julia Roberts?

As the story goes, Julia Roberts was supposed to marry Sutherland, her Flatliners co-star, in 1991.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker